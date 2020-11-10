Delaware State Police recently arrested an 18-year-old Millsboro man on felony drug and traffic charges following a traffic stop.
According to police, on Oct. 23, around 11:21 p.m., a DSP trooper in the area of John J. Williams Highway and Oak Orchard Road observed a gray Ford F-150 traveling southbound on Oak Orchard Road. As the trooper was traveling behind the vehicle, they said, it turned onto eastbound John J. Williams Highway and then the driver allegedly failed to properly signal when entering the right-turn lane to Long Neck Road.
Police said the F-150 then turned onto southbound Long Neck Road, and a traffic stop was initiated. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Toby Schlick, and the 18-year-old male passenger. A strong odor of marijuana was allegedly detected, and a criminal investigation ensued.
Through the investigation, police said, Schlick was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs. He was taken into custody and transported to Troop 4. During a search of the vehicle, police said, they located approximately 510.73 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected drug paraphernalia and approximately $769 in suspected drug proceeds.
Schlick was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Failure to Signal and Failure to Carry License. He was released on his own recognizance.