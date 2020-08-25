The Delaware Stat Police this week arrested a 23-year-old Millsboro man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected drugs and a handgun.
Police said the incident occurred on Aug. 23, around 6:55 p.m., when a DSP trooper observed a black 2006 BMW traveling southbound on Patriots Way near Selbyville with suspected illegal window tint. A traffic stop was initiated, they said, and contact was made with the driver, Jamell Taylor, at which time an odor of marijuana was allegedly detected and suspected residue and paraphernalia were observed inside the vehicle.
Taylor, they said, advised the trooper that he did not have a tint waiver, and as the trooper asked Taylor to exit the vehicle, a Glock 19 9-mm handgun fell on the ground, police reported. A further search of Taylor led to the discovery of approximately 1.54 grams of suspected marijuana on his person.
Taylor was taken into custody without further incident and transported back to Troop 4, where he was charged with: Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm (a felony); Possession of a Deadly Weapon By Person Prohibit Who Also Possesses Controlled Substance (a felony); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession; Possession of Marijuana; Duty to Sign and Carry License; and Operating a Vehicle With Improper Window Tinting.
Taylor was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $13,450 unsecured bond.