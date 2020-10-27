Delaware State Police this week arrested a 26-year-old Millsboro man on weapons and criminal charges following a traffic stop near Frankford on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
According to the DSP, around 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 21, a trooper traveling southbound on Clayton Avenue observed a black Chevrolet Trailblazer pulling a car trailer with no registration plate displayed. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, they said, and contact was made with the driver, later identified as Devynne Hobbs, 26, of Millsboro, and a male front-seat passenger.
Upon the trooper contacting the vehicle, police said, a strong odor of marijuana was detected, and suspected drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view. A criminal investigation ensued, and the occupants exited the Trailblazer.
A search of the vehicle yielded: suspected drug paraphernalia, approximately 12.40 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 61.55 grams of suspected marijuana, a Ruger 9E 9mm handgun loaded with 16 9mm rounds, and approximately .97 grams of suspected THC wax.
Hazzard was taken into custody and charged with: Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (a felony), Possession of a Firearm Within 10 Years of Prior Conviction (a felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (a felony), Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited (a felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (a felony), Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (a felony), Receiving a Stolen Firearm (a felony), three counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (a civil violation) and Expired Tags.
Hazzard was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $133,901 cash bond.
The passenger was not charged with any crimes and was released, police noted.