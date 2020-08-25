The Delaware State Police this week arrested a 32-year-old Millsboro man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected drugs and a handgun.
Police said the incident occurred on Aug. 18, around 7:30 p.m., when a DSP trooper observed a black Nissan Titan traveling on Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) south of Washington Street, with the operator allegedly not properly restrained. A traffic stop was initiated, they said, and contact was made with the driver, Ryan Selby of Millsboro. A computer inquiry revealed that Shelby had a suspended driver’s license, police noted.
An inventory search of the vehicle was being conducted, prior to it being towed, when the trooper located a 9mm handgun inside the glove compartment of the vehicle. The handgun was loaded with 13 bullets and had an obliterated serial number. A search of Selby’s person was conducted, they said, and 10 bags (approximately .070 grams) of suspected heroin was discovered.
Selby was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 4, where he was charged with: possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibit who also possesses controlled substance (a felony); possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited prior conviction of use possession or sale of drugs (a felony); possession of a weapon with a removed, obliterated or altered serial number (a felony); carrying a concealed deadly weapon, a firearm (a felony); possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while suspended or revoked; failure to have insurance identification in possession; operating a vehicle with improper window tinting; and driver must wear properly adjusted and fastened seatbelt.
Selby was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $12,902 cash-only bond.