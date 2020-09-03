Delaware State Police this week arrested 27-year-old Miles K. Sherman of Millsboro on drug and traffic charges following a pursuit.
According to police, on Aug. 27, around 5 p.m., Delaware State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Sherman for allegedly following a motor vehicle too closely on Camp Arrowhead Road, Lewes. Sherman allegedly failed to stop for the fully marked patrol vehicle and continued traveling on Camp Arrowhead Road before coming to a stop on the shoulder. Sherman and a 33-year-old male passenger were detained without incident.
An investigation ensued, and allegedly located in Sherman’s vehicle was the following:
• Approximately .819 grams of suspected heroin;
• Suspected drug paraphernalia;
• Approximately 23 suspected amphetamine and dextramphetamine prescription pills; and
• Approximately 3.92 grams of marijuana.
Sherman was also in possession of approximately $1,130 dollars in suspected drug proceeds.
Sherman was taken into custody and transported to DSP Troop 7, where he was charged with: two felony accounts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Disregard Police Officer Signal (a felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (a civil violation), Unsafe Passing on Left and Following a Motor Vehicle Too Closely.
Sherman was arraigned and released on $7,700 unsecured bond.
The passenger in the vehicle was not charged.