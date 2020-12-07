Delaware State Police this week arrested 25-year-old Rahman K. Miller of Millsboro on criminal and traffic charges after he allegedly attempted to flee from troopers and crashed into a police car.
According to the DSP, on Dec. 2, around 12:29 p.m., Delaware State Police attempted to make contact and arrest Miller at the BP Station located at 32369 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, for an active warrant out of Sussex County Superior Court.
As troopers observed Miller exit the store and return to his vehicle at the gas pumps, they said, a Delaware State Police divisional vehicle activated its emergency lights and pulled in front of Miller’s car. As the trooper identified himself to Miller, police said, he was given verbal commands not to move or return to his vehicle. Troopers said Miller failed to comply and entered his car.
At the same time, another Delaware State Police divisional police car pulled behind Miller’s vehicle. At that time, they reported, Miller allegedly put his vehicle in reverse, accelerated and struck the police car, causing extensive damage. They said Miller continued to attempt to flee in his vehicle as other troopers arrived on the scene.
As troopers attempted to make contact with Miller, they said, he allegedly continued to ignore commands to exit his vehicle. Troopers were eventually able to open Miller’s door, and after a struggle, they were able to remove him from the driver seat. Miller allegedly continued to struggle and not comply with commands to place his hands behind his back but was eventually taken into custody.
Police said Miller did not appear to have any visible injuries and refused medical attention. The troopers injured during the crash were transported to a nearby hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.
During a search incident to arrest, police said, a number of items were allegedly located on Miller’s person:
- Approximately 13.02 grams of suspected powder cocaine;
- Approximately 0.049 grams of suspected heroin;
- 3 suspected Buprenorphine sublingual strips; and
- Approximately $307 in suspected drug proceeds.
- A search of the vehicle resulted in troopers locating:
- Suspected drug paraphernalia;
- Approximately 10.11 grams of suspected marijuana; and
- 1- 2mg suspected Buprenorphine tablet.
Miller was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (a felony);
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony);
- Two counts of Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (a felony);
- Resisting Arrest (a felony);
- Disregarding a Police Officers Signal (a felony);
- Criminal Mischief;
- Three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance;
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
- Reckless Driving;
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification;
- Driving Without a Valid License;
- Failure to Have Registration in Possession; and
- Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation).
Miller was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,200 secured bond.