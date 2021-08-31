Delaware State Police this week arrested a 30-year-old Millsboro-area man on drug and other charges after a collision in Lewes.
Police reported that, on Aug. 26, around 1:54 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the Wawa at 17663 Dartmouth Drive, Lewes, for a report of a vehicle striking a barrier in the parking lot. When troopers arrived on scene, they said, they located the vehicle and operator of the 2019 Subaru Impreza, Andre L. Hallett, 30, of Millsboro.
According to the DSP, a strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from his breath, and a DUI investigation ensued. He was taken into custody and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7 in Lewes. An inventory search of the vehicle was completed before it was towed, and located inside, police said, were:
- Approximately .301 grams of suspected heroin; and
- $40 in suspected drug proceeds.
Located in Hallett’s possession was approximately $580.00 in suspected drug proceeds, police reported.
He was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Revoked, Possession of a Revoked License, and Careless Driving. He was released on a $7,750 unsecured bond.