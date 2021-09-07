Delaware State Police this week arrested a 37-year-old Millsboro-area man, on burglary and related charges after three incidents of thefts from outside Millboro-area homes.
According to the DSP, at the beginning of August, troopers responded to a report of burglaries of two outbuildings on Vacation Road. During the burglaries, they said, an unknown suspect had allegedly forced entry into the buildings and stolen power tools.
On Aug. 17, troopers were dispatched to a residence on West Wood Drive for a theft complaint. During that incident, police said, the suspect had allegedly entered an open trailer and stolen a marine battery.
Through investigative leads, the DSP reported, Paul S. McCarter, 37, of Millsboro was formed as a suspect in the three incidents. On Sept. 2, troopers located McCarter. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4, and charged with two counts of Burglary Third Degree (a felony), three counts of Theft Under $1,500, two counts of Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.
McCarter was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,000 secured bond.