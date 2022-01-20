A Millsboro man was awaiting arraignment this week after being arrested on Jan. 11 for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Nicholas Lattanzi was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, quoted in area news accounts of Lattanzi’s arrest.
According to the criminal complaint, when Lattanzi was interviewed at his Millsboro home by Officer Patrick J. Ramone, Lattanzi said he traveled to Washington, D.C., to support his president but did not enter the Capitol. A day later, though, in the presence of his lawyer, he reportedly said he did enter the Capitol through an open door and left three minutes later, at the direction of a police officer.
One of his friends, who was also interviewed, said he could smell pepper spray on Lattanzi that day and that it was strong enough to make his eyes burn, according to the complaint. The friend said Lattanzi told him he had been hit with batons and sprayed with pepper spray as he left the Capitol.
The complaint included photographs Lattanzi took during his trip to Washington, D.C., as well as surveillance pictures that allegedly show him inside the Capitol.
An FBI court filing states that Lattanzi, whose age was not reported, has been of interest to the FBI since late last year, after he posted a TikTok video of himself wearing a camouflage jacket with the words, “New jacket who wants to commit war crimes in Bosnia with me?”
His TikTok account name was reported to be @benshapiro.v2, apparently named for Benjamin Aaron Shapiro, a 38-year-old conservative commentator from Los Angeles.
On TikTok, Lattanzi had announced that he was going to the nation’s capital and posted the message, “DC BOUND” with emojis indicating anger.
“Anyone else gonna be at the rally tomorrow?” he wrote.
In a TikTok video, he wore a brown western hat with a cardboard Burger King crown wrapped around it, and had a white flag with black lettering over his shoulders with the words, “Met up with the BOOOOYYYYYSSSS.”
Another of his TikTok posts appeared to show him with a group of men outside the Capitol, and he had a “white flag with black lettering and a green tree.” A picture of the flag shows what appears to be the phrase “An Appeal to Heaven,” a symbol of right-wing extremism.
According to the FBI’s statement of facts, published on the website at www.lawandcrime.com, Lattanzi’s flag allegedly had blood and mace on it, but Lattanzi told a friend he was visiting near the Capitol and the blood was “from someone else and was not his.”
Also according the statement-of-facts, Lattanzi left the Capitol through the same door he entered, then walked around the Capitol building and joined a large crowd outside the building and stayed for about an hour.
The U.S. Capitol complex is a group of 20 buildings and facilities in Washington, D.C., used by the federal government. Buildings and grounds are managed and supervised by the Architect of the Capitol.
According to information provided at www.dccouncil.us, it is unlawful for those who are not authorized to carry, or have accessible in the Capitol or on the grounds, a firearm, dangerous weapon, explosive or incendiary device, to discharge a firearm or explosive or to transport an explosive.
It is also unlawful to enter or remain on the floor of the House of the Congress, in the gallery or in any room within any of the Capitol buildings or to utter loud, threatening or abusive language or to engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct at any place on the grounds or within any of the Capitol buildings, especially if the intent is to disrupt orderly conduct.
Trespassing on federal property could result in a sentence of three months’ imprisonment or a $100 fine, up to six months imprisonment or a $500 fine.
Penalties for firearm violations could be five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, with double the imprisonment if the violation occurs in an area occupied by the president, vice president, president-elect or vice-president-elect.