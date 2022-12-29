A 46-year-old Millsboro man was in the Sussex Correctional Institution on $18,500 bail following a Christmas Eve collision in the Lewes area that killed three people, according to Delaware State Police.
Jason Wilcox, who Lewes Police said was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the accident, was charged by Delaware State Police with three counts of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, four counts of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury and numerous traffic violations. He was also charged by Lewes Police with burglary, two counts of theft under $1,500 when the victim is 62 or older and two counts of motor vehicle theft in connection with the stolen vehicle.
One of the stolen cars was found at the scene of the accident. Police said Wilcox fled on foot after the crash.
Lewes Police said while they were searching for Wilcox, they found that someone entered a home in the 500 block of Kings Highway, stole the keys to two cars and drove off in one. The other vehicle was found in Millsboro, police said. For charges made by Lewes Police, Wilcox was arraigned by the Magistrate Court and released on unsecured bail, but is being held on State Police charges.
Killed were Gerald Huss, 74, of Lewes; Jessica Guida, 35, of Temple, Pa., and Jovie Wright, 9, of Temple, according to Delaware State Police.
The accident occurred at 7:59 p.m. at the intersection of Lewes Georgetown Highway and Minos Conaway Road. Police said the driver of one of the vehicles involved fled the scene before police arrived and police determined that driver was Wilcox. He was arrested at 4:48 p.m. on Dec. 25 without incident and arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court, police said.
The Land Rover Wilcox was driving was traveling west on Route 9 around 8 p.m. when a car pulled into its path from Minos Conaway Road, police said. The Land Rover struck the driver’s side of the car, causing three of the seven occupants to be ejected from the vehicle, police said. All three were all pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 42-year-old man, and the other three passengers, a 12-year-old boy and 4-year-old boy and a 67-year-old female, were all taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said Wilcox, was arrested without incident on Christmas Day at his home in Millsboro. Route 9 at Minos Conaway Road was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate and police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Sgt. J. Burns at 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or at www.delawa recrimestoppers.com.