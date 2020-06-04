Delaware State Police this week arrested a 34-year-old Millsboro man on drug charges after a multi-agency drug investigation.
Sheldon L. White was arrested on Friday, May 29, and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance Tier 3 quantity and related drug charges, including possession of controlled substance Tier 1 quantity and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, state police said.
Police confiscated 1,375 bags of suspected heroin totaling approximately 9.625 grams, five bags of suspected cocaine equaling approximately 49.44 grams, about 480.70 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected drug paraphernalia and more than $1,800 in suspected drug proceeds, they said.
The arrest was made after the Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit and Sussex Governor’s Task Force, with the assistance of Millsboro Police, conducted a drug investigation at Iron Branch Apartments at Parker Circle in Millsboro.
White, who had active warrants from the Seaford Police Department, Sussex County Family Court and the Justice of the Peace Court, was located outside of the apartments and taken into custody without incident, police said. After being charged, he was confined to Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,500 cash bond.