Delaware State Police this week arrested a 45-year-old Millsboro man on felony criminal charges following an altercation.
According to police, on April 15, around 11 p.m., Christopher Fedder, 45, of Millsboro and a 52-year-old male acquaintance were at a residence in the 34000 block of Sport Drive when a verbal argument ensued. Police said the argument escalated, and Fedder allegedly retrieved a rifle and shot the male acquaintance once in a lower extremity.
The victim was able to drive himself from the residence to a friend’s house, police said, and the friend transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.
On April 16, police reported, Fedder was taken into custody at his residence, without incident, and transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with: Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (a felony) and Assault 2nd Degree (a felony). He arraigned and released on $7,000 unsecured bond.