Delaware State Police reported on Tuesday that they had arrested 53-year-old Aaron Wharton of Millsboro after he allgedly assaulted officers during an investigation that occurred in Millsboro on Monday evening.
According to the DSP, on Monday, Aug. 15, around 6:34 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 20000 block of Laurel Road regarding a complaint of criminal mischief. A trooper arrived at the scene and attempted to contact the suspect of the complaint, later identified as Aaron Wharton, who was observed walking away from the area, they said. Wharton then allegedly began running away from the scene when the trooper approached him on foot, police said.
The trooper gave chase and attempted to take Wharton into custody, according to the DSP. However, Wharton allegedly threw dirt into the trooper’s eyes and struck the trooper in the face with his fists, causing injury.
After he was taken into custody, Wharton allegedly continued to struggle with officers at the scene, police said, allegedly kicking an assisting officer from the Selbyville Police Department and spitting into the faces of two troopers.
Wharton refused medical treatment and was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with Assault Second Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer (a felony); Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (a felony); two counts of Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer; two counts of Offensive Touching of Another With a Bodily Fluid; and Criminal Mischief.
Wharton was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,200 cash bond.