Delaware State Police this week arrested a 48-year-old Millsboro man on felony charges after he allegedly refused to leave a home and threatened responding police with baseball bats.
On Sunday, Oct. 25, around 9:53 p.m., Delaware State Police went to William Street near Millsboro in response to a report of a disorderly subject. Through the investigation, police said, troopers discovered that Theodore A. Guajardo of Millsboro was intoxicated and allegedly would not leave the residence when asked by the resident. Upon arrival, troopers attempted to contact Guajardo, who they said exited the home with a wooden bat and threatened the troopers before returning inside.
Additional attempts were made by troopers to have Guajardo exit the residence, at which time he then exited the home with a metal baseball bat. Guajardo allegedly continued to threaten to cause bodily harm to the troopers while approaching them with the bat and swinging it recklessly, police said.
Guajardo failed to obey multiple commands to put down the bat, police reported, and was subsequently tased and allegedly continued to resist arrest. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody, and an ambulance was requested for Guajardo and he was cleared of any injuries. The troopers were not injured, police noted.
Guajardo was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged: Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (a felony); Aggravated Menacing (a felony); Terroristic Threatening and Resisting Arrest. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $68,000 cash bond.