Delaware State Police this week arrested a 32-year-old Millsboro-area woman after the report of a burglary at a Lewes home.
On Sept. 28, around 3:27 p.m., police said, troopers were dispatched to a residence on Maplewood Drive, Lewes. Their investigation determined that the 33-year-old female resident had been in the home when she heard the sound of her unsecured front door open and then yelling. When she walked into her living room, police said, she allegedly observed an acquaintance, Dana Marie Gooner, 32, of Millsboro, standing inside the residence.
As the victim approached Gooner, police said, she was allegedly shoved by the suspect, which caused her to stumble backward. Gooner then allegedly lunged at her, snatched her cellphone from her hand and fled from the residence.
A 2-year-old and 5-year-old were in the living room and witnessed the incident, police said, but the victim and the children were not injured.
Gooner was later contacted by Delaware State Police and charged with Burglary First Degree (a felony), Theft Under $1,500 and Offensive Touching. She was to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $5,200 cash bond.