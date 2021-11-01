Delaware State Police on Monday, Nov. 1, were investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday night in the Georgetown area.
According to the DSP, on Oct. 31, around 9:07 p.m., troopers responded to Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) and Hardscrabble Road for a report of an individual with a gunshot wound in their leg. The investigation, they said, determined a 22-year-old Millsboro-area man and a 25-year-old Millsboro-area woman were driving in the area of Asketum Branch Road when a confrontation ensued between the 22-year-old man and individuals in another vehicle.
During the altercation, police said, an unknown suspect allegedly shot multiple rounds, striking the male victim once in the leg. All individuals then fled the area, according to the DSP. At Route 113 and Hardscrabble Road, the victim contacted a paramedic unit stopped at the intersection. He was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
Troopers responded to the location of the shooting, and a search of the crime scene was conducted. Evidence was located in the roadway related to the shooting.
There are no suspect photographs or information available.
This incident remained under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigation Unit. Anyone with information regarding the case is being asked to contact Detective Alan Bluto at (302) 752-3864. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.