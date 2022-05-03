Delaware State Police this week arrested a 41-year-old Millsboro-area man on drug and weapons charges following an incident Friday morning.
According to police, on April 29, 2022, around 9:50 a.m., troopers responded to the 28000 block of Mount Joy Road in Millsboro to assist Probation & Parole officers with an administrative probation search of the property belonging to Christopher Smith, 41, of Millsboro. During the search, probation officers located a Remington shotgun, a Harrington & Richardson Arms rifle, approximately 10.52 grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 1.68 grams of suspected cocaine, numerous rounds of ammunition, suspected drug paraphernalia and more than $3,600 in suspected drug proceeds.
Smith is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition, police noted.
Four juveniles were also discovered to be living at the property.
Smith was transported to Troop 4 and charged with two felony counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (a felony), two felony counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, seven felony counts of Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony), two felony counts of Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance, four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and three counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Smith was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $159,001 cash bond.