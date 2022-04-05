Delaware State Police this week arrested a 54-year-old Millsboro-area man after a crash that led to the man being charged with a 10th DUI office.
According to the DSP, on March 31, around 11:19 a.m., troopers responded to Main Street, south of Daisey Road, in Millsboro, after receiving a report that a white Dodge Ram pickup truck had struck a fence at that location. It was reported that the driver was attempting to flee the scene on foot.
Troopers responded and located the suspect, identified as Charles Smith, walking just south of the collision scene, they said. Upon contacting him, they said, troopers immediately detected an odor of alcoholic beverages and a DUI investigation ensued.
A computer inquiry revealed that Smith’s driver’s license was revoked and that he had been arrested for nine prior DUI offenses. Smith was taken into custody and transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with:
• Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (a felony);
• Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision Accident;
• Driving While Suspended or Revoked;
• Failure to Provide Information at a Collision Scene;
• Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession;
• Failed to Remain Within a Single Lane; and
• Failure to Report a Collision to the Police.
Smith was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,500 cash bond.