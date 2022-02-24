Delaware State Police arrested Edward Martin, 46, of Millsboro this week for murder after an incident early Sunday morning in which a Lewes man was shot and killed during an argument over a pool game, police said.
According to the DSP, on Feb. 20, 2022, around 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a shooting at the Coastal Taproom, located at 18766 John J. Williams Highway, Rehoboth Beach. Upon arrival, they said, a 41-year-old Lewes man was located in the bar area, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as Arrick Richards, was transported to Beebe Healthcare, where he was pronounced deceased, they said.
Through investigation, police said, it was learned the victim and suspect were allegedly involved in a verbal argument over a game of pool. During the verbal argument, they said, the suspect allegedly produced a handgun and shot the victim in the chest. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene, police reported.
Through investigative means, police said, the suspect was identified as Martin. Troopers located Martin driving in the Long Neck area, they said, and a traffic stop was conducted. Martin was taken into custody without incident, police noted, and a subsequent probable-cause search reportedly led to the discovery of a gun inside of the vehicle.
Martin was then transported to DSP Troop 7 in Lewes, where he was charged with Murder 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon. Martin was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $800,000 cash bond.
The case this week remained an active investigation being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sgt. Stephen Yeich by calling (302) 741-2703 or emailing Stephen.Yeich@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police at https://www.facebook.com/DSPNewsroom or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.