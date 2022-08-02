Delaware State Police this week arrested 28-year-old Wade Wilson of Millsboro on a charge of felony assault and other charges following an investigation that began on Monday afternoon.
According to the DSP, on Aug. 1, around 12:07 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Webbs Lane in Dover, regarding a stolen motor vehicle. Troopers were advised that a gold 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was at the location had been reported overnight as stolen. A trooper contacted the occupant of the parked sedan, who was later identified as Wade Wilson. Wilson, police said, refused to comply with the trooper’s commands, and he allegedly subsequently placed the vehicle in drive and began accelerating forward.
Police said Wilson dragged the trooper with his vehicle until the trooper struck a tree. The vehicle then collided with a sign and came to a stop in a grassy area. Wilson exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, police said. The trooper was treated at an area hospital for several physical injuries sustained during the encounter, they noted.
Wilson was later apprehended and taken into custody by Dover Police Department on Monday evening, after officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on Mimosa Avenue. Wilson was transported to Troop 3 and charged with Assault Second Degree (a felony), Reckless Endangering First Degree (a felony), Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (a felony) and Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (a felony). Wilson was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 cash bond.