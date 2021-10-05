Delaware State Police arrested a 37-year-old Millsboro-area man on multiple felony drug charges and DUI after a crash in the parking lot of an Oak Orchard convenience store.
According to police, on Oct. 3, around 4:20 p.m., Delaware State Police responded to the Liberty Gas Station, located at 31507 Oak Orchard Road, for a report of a red Chevrolet Silverado that had struck a pole in the parking lot. Upon arrival, troopers located the Silverado and driver, later identified as Justin Black, 37, of Millsboro, who they said displayed signs of being under the influence of drugs.
EMS responded to the scene, and Black refused medical treatment, police said. A DUI investigation ensued, and Black was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs. A computer search conducted revealed Black had three previous DUI convictions, police said.
A search of the Chevrolet Silverado was conducted, and among the items located were:
• Approximately 1.211 grams (171 bags) of suspected heroin;
• 25 suspected Ecstasy pills;
• Approximately 39.39 grams of suspected methamphetamine;
• 5 suspected alprazolam pills;
• 11 suspected Clonazepam pills;
• $6,375 in suspected drug proceeds; and
• Suspected drug paraphernalia.
Black was taken into custody and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4, and was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (a felony), Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony), Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (a felony), three counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony), 4th Offense Driving Under the Influence (a felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (a felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (a felony) and five counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Black was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $72,000 cash bond.