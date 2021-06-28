Delaware State Police have arrested a 51-year-old Millsboro-area man on felony charges after an altercation on a beach in the Pot-Nets Seaside community on Sunday.
According to the DSP, on June 27, around 1 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the beach area on Sandpiper Road in the Pot-Nets Seaside mobile home park for a report of a fight in progress. They said their investigation determined that Stephen C. Grady, 51, of Millsboro was on the beach when the 32-year-old male victim arrived at the beach with his family on personal watercraft. An argument ensued between Grady and the victim about the watercraft before the argument escalated to a physical altercation, police reported.
During the altercation, police said, Grady allegedly retrieved a screwdriver and struck the victim in the face with it after allegedly threatening the victim and another 32-year-old man. The other 32-year-old man reportedly got involved in the physical altercation, attempting to break up the fight, and both men attempted to disarm Grady of the screwdriver but were unsuccessful, police said.
According to the DSP, during the struggle, Grady allegedly stabbed the initial victim on the top of the head and allegedly cut the second victim on the torso with the screwdriver. Grady then allegedly threw the screwdriver in the water before troopers arrived on scene.
The victims and Grady were provided medical attention for their injuries, police said.
Grady was taken into custody without incident and charged with Possession of a Felony During the Commission of a Felony (a felony), two counts of Aggravated Menacing (a felony), two counts of Assault Second Degree (a felony) and Disorderly Conduct. He was released on a $28,100 unsecured bond.