The Delaware State Police have arrested a 53-year-old Millsboro-area man on DUI and other charges after an altercation on Sunday evening.
DSP reported that, on Aug. 22, around 6:27 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the McDonald’s located at 25910 Plaza Drive in Long Neck, for a report of a disorderly person. The investigation, they said, determined that Jacob D. Burke was allegedly acting disorderly in the drive-through lane of the restaurant when he was contacted by a male patron and a female patron about his behavior.
As the individuals returned to their vehicle, police said, Burke exited his vehicle, allegedly carrying a large fixed-blade knife, and approached them as they sat in their vehicle. The man exited the car and tried speaking with Burke, police reported, while telling him to drop the knife. Police said Burke eventually dropped the knife, but then allegedly struck the male in the arm, though he did not cause any injury. He then allegedly retrieved the knife from the ground, returned to his vehicle and fled the area.
A trooper responding to the scene observed Burke traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) in the area of Angola Road and initiated a car stop on his vehicle, police said. Burke turned right into the Lighthouse Baptist Church parking lot located at 21265 John J. Williams Highway and immediately exited his vehicle.
The trooper reportedly observed a pocketknife in Burke’s pocket and gave multiple commands to Burke, but he allegedly failed to comply. Police said Burke eventually threw the pocketknife and was taken into custody after a brief struggle with the trooper. A strong odor of alcohol was detected emitting from Burke, they said, and a DUI investigation ensued.
Police said they located in Burke’s vehicle a fixed-blade knife with a 6-inch blade, and the pocketknife he allegedly threw was located by troopers. A computer inquiry was conducted, and it was determined that Burke had three previous DUI convictions.
Burke was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7 and charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (a felony), 4th Offense Driving Under the Influence (a felony), Aggravated Menacing (a felony), Resisting Arrest, Driving While Suspended, Offensive Touching and Disorderly Conduct. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $41,150 cash bond.