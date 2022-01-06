The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that heavily damaged a structure near Millsboro on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The incident, reported shortly before noon, occurred in the 32000 block of Shoppes at Long Neck Boulevard. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the structure, which was an occupied apartment building. All occupants were able to escape without injury, according to officials. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.
State fire investigators were called to the scene and performed an investigation to determine the origin and cause. The fire is currently under investigation.
Damage is estimated at $50,000, according to officials. There were no other reported injuries.