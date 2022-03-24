Delaware State Police this week were conducting an investigation into a shooting involving a Dewey Beach police officer that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Milford man.
At the request of the Dewey Beach Police Department, the DSP reported, the investigation was being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and Delaware Department of Justice, Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust.
According to the DSP, on March 19, around 1:17 a.m., officers with the Dewey Beach Police Department were notified by employees of the Starboard restaurant, located at 2009 Coastal Highway, of a male patron exiting the establishment who allegedly had a gun.
The DSP reported that DBPD officers had attempted to contact the individual on the sidewalk out front of the business, but he allegedly fled on foot, southbound on Coastal Highway. Officers gave chase for approximately three blocks, police said, but lost sight of the man, who was later identified as Rodney K. Robinson II, 21, of Milford. A search was conducted in the area by officers, but they were unsuccessful in locating the subject, police said.
Then, around 2:23 a.m., the Dewey Beach Police Department 911 Center received a call from an employee of Starboard, advising them that the suspect had returned to the business and was located by staff inside a restricted employee-only area. Two Dewey Beach Police Officers responded and located the man, who was now inside the outdoor tent area of the business, police said.
When officers attempted to contact the man, he reportedly fled from the business northbound on Coastal Highway before running westbound on Saulsbury Street and into a nearby alleyway. At that time, police said, the pursuing officers located the man, and a single gunshot was fired by an officer who had 18 months of experience with the Dewey Beach Police Department, using a departmental-issued firearm. (The details surrounding the shooting incident were still in the early stages of the investigation early this week, police emphasized.)
After the man was shot, police reported, he allegedy fled the area on foot. Responding officers located the man, unconscious, behind a commercial building in the 2100 block of Coastal Highway with a single gunshot wound to the upper torso. Also located at the scene was a handgun, police said.
Upon officers locating the unconscious suspect, they immediately began performing life-saving measures and called for EMS to respond, according to the DSP. He was transported by ambulance to Beebe Healthcare, where he was pronounced deceased. The Division of Forensic Science will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death, police said.
The Dewey Beach police officers involved in the incident were not injured. The officer involved in the shooting was splaced on standard administrative leave with pay and benefits pending the outcome of the investigation.
The Delaware State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video surveillance to contact Sgt. Stephen Yeich with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling (302) 741-2703. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.