The man in his 40s who was discovered dead in his car in the Millsboro Police Department parking lot on Jan. 3 committed suicide.
Millsboro Police Detective David Moyer recently told the Coastal Point that the death had been ruled a suicide by the medical examiner’s office. He wouldn’t release the man’s name, saying it was not the police department’s policy to do so. Foul play was never suspected, Moyer said.
The man was discovered between 4 and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 by a Millsboro police officer investigating why a car had been parked in the lot for an extended period.
At first, the incident was reported as cardiac arrest, but Moyer said once an ambulance was called and the man was examined, it was determined he had been shot.
Moyer said the man was not known to the police department. He said it was unlikely the man had committed a crime and was at the police department deciding whether or not to turn himself in.
“In my 14-year career, this is the first time we’ve had anything like this happen at the Millsboro Police Department. Things like this have happened in other areas within our jurisdiction but for this to occur right in the parking lot is very odd. I’ve never heard of anything like this happening.”
He added that the incident had stirred rumors and questions among the public.
“We received multiple calls … a lot of cops did, in regard to, ‘What happened up there?’ Some people were wondering if the cops got into a shootout or they thought one of our guys had been shot, but no, that didn’t happen,” Moyer said.