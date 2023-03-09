Guest speaker Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin discussed human trafficking with attendees when the Southeast Sussex Ministerium met on March 2, but he assured members it is not a problem in the Ocean View area.
There have been cases of human trafficking in Northern Delaware, but none locally, McLaughlin said.
He provided information from the Delaware Department of Justice, explaining that human trafficking is a “form of modern-day slavery in which traffickers use force, fraud or coercion to control victims for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or labor services against his or her will.”
“Working with law enforcement and advocacy partners, the Delaware Department of Justice has prosecuted human traffickers in Delaware and shut down businesses found or suspected to be engaging in human trafficking,” according to the DOJ website at www.attorneygeneral.delaware.gov. Anyone with concerns or information about potential human trafficking is asked to call the hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
“Chief McLaughlin was really informative. He was able to share with us some red flags,” the Rev. Victoria Pretti, rector of St. Martha’s Episcopal Church and member of the ministerium, said.
“As clergy folks, we all have folks coming to us for services — money, a place to live, food, clothes. There might be people who are in a trafficking situation, who might tend to be seeking services because they are kept from having adequate resources, they are not allowed to have their own money. We are grateful that he educated us on the subject,” Pretti said.
Ministerium members plan to work on the problem of affordable housing at the beach, she said, “banding together and pooling our voices.”
“We don’t want to be some of the people who do nothing. We want to be able to do something. We need some guidance. I don’t think any of us knows what to do. We are feeling the need to do something and to amplify our voice. It keeps coming up in many different ways. There is very little affordable housing. In that regard, most of our churches work with agencies like Habitat for Humanity. We are seeing that people cannot afford housing, along the coast especially.
“The other things is St. Martha’s has a lot to do with international students, and there is no housing for these kids, no housing for anybody who doesn’t have a lot of money,” she said.
Churches that belong the ministerium include St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Community Lutheran Church in Frankford, Millville United Methodist Church in Millville, Ocean View Presbyterian Church in Ocean View, Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, St. George United Methodist Church in Frankford and Union Wesley United Methodist in Frankford.