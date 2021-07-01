Two Maryland men have been arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and related charges, including charges made by Ocean City, Md., police, after a home in Fenwick Island was shot into on Friday, June 25.
No one was injured in the incident, but a vehicle was set on fire, police said.
Delaware State Police said they obtained warrants for Andre Jamal Blakeney, 33, of Waldorf, Md., and Finis Aaron Miles, 27, of Clinton, Md., for the trespassing charge, plus additional charges including four counts each of first-degree reckless endangering, criminal mischief over $5,000 and second-degree conspiracy. The men were taken into custody by the Ocean City Police Department after the incident.
According to State of Delaware charging documents, the charge of first-degree reckless endangerment “creates a substantial risk of death to another.”
At the request of the Fenwick Island Police Department, the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit took over investigating the incident, which occurred on Atlantic Avenue, on the bay side of the resort town, after 911 was dialed to report suspicious activity outside a residence there.
When a Fenwick Island police officer responded to the call, police said, the officer saw a Jeep Wrangler on fire. The officer and victims were able to extinguish the fire. Then they noticed bullet holes in the siding of the house and a front window that was shattered. At least six shell casings were found in the roadway in front of the house, likely fired from a handgun, police said.
Police said they learned during their investigation that four women had been outside Seacrets in Ocean City, waiting for an Uber, when they were approached by two men. A conversation ensued, and the two men offered to drive the women home. They agreed, but along the way, the women felt uncomfortable and asked to be let out of the vehicle, police said.
According to police, there was discussion about paying for the ride and one of the women gave the driver $35.
The women then went to what police called “an undisclosed location” before going home because they were afraid of being followed, police said.
Once they felt safe enough to go into their house, police said, the women heard someone talking outside and saw the male passenger from the vehicle walking to the home’s front door. They heard banging on the side of the house and thought the men were hitting the house with an object. It was later determined that the sound was gunshots.
The subjects fled before the Fenwick officer arrived, but the officer was able to put out a description of their vehicle, a black Toyota Tundra. The Ocean City Police Department located the vehicle and the two drivers, and arrested them without incident.
The Ocean City Police Department charged Blakeney with possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, illegal possession of ammunition, operating a vehicle on the highway with unauthorized window tinting and the fugitive warrant.
Ocean City Police charged Miles with possession of controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and the fugitive warrant, according to Ashley Miller, deputy communications manager for the Ocean City Police Department.
Charging documents state both Blakeney and Miles “did recklessly engage in conduct which created a substantial risk of death … by firing a 9mm firearm at a residence,” posing that risk to the four victims.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office also obtained warrants for Blakeney and Miles for second-degree arson and second-degree conspiracy, police said. Both Blakeney and Miles will be arrested on these charges in Delaware upon extradition from Maryland at a later date, police said.
Fenwick Island Police Chief John Devlin said Friday afternoon, during a town council meeting held via Zoom, that no one had been hurt in the shooting and that the suspects were in custody.
“Someone fired into a house,” Devlin said.
He told the council members that Delaware State Police had taken the lead in the investigation.
According to the PulsePoint app, which records emergency calls and lists responding agencies, a call was received regarding a “vehicle fire” at 2:48 a.m. Friday.
Fenwick Island property owner Janice Bortner said she feels the incident is an indicator of what can happen if the town allows such things as outside alcohol service.
“This is a sign of what’s to come if we go down this slippery slope,” Bortner said. “Let’s protect the image of the quiet family resort now.”
Fenwick Island resident Mark Tingle said he was on the scene of the incident after it happened. It was, he said, “something very shocking in our town,” adding that watching the Fenwick Island Police Department handle the shooting incident “gave me a new level of respect for what they do. This is not something they do on a day-to-day basis.”
Tingle said that the police had a suspect’s photo “within an hour” after the incident, which he found “absolutely amazing.”
The town council amended its agenda on Friday afternoon to hold an executive session shortly after the meeting started at 3:30 p.m. The reason given by Mayor Eugene Langan for the closed session was to discuss the “incident with the police department that happened last night.” Town Manager Terry Tieman said the council would discuss “information collected regarding criminal activity” at the home.
