At the request of the Fenwick Island Police Department, the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit on Friday, June 25, was investigating an early-morning shooting inside town limits.
The DSP reported that the incident occurred around 2:43 a.m. Friday, with a 911 call placed to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Sussex County reporting some suspicious activity outside a residence on West Atlantic Street. A Fenwick Island police officer responded to the house and observed a Jeep Wrangler on fire, police reported.
The officer and victims were able to extinguish the fire before noticing some bullet holes in siding of the house and a front window shattered, they said. Located in the roadway in front of the home were at least six shell casings that are alleged to have been fired from a handgun.
Police said that further investigation into the incident revealed that four women had been outside Seacrets in Ocean City, Md., waiting on an Uber, when they were approached by two men. A conversation ensued, and the two men offered to drive the women home, they said. The women agreed, but along the way, they told police, they began to feel uncomfortable and asked to get let out of the vehicle prior to reaching their home.
A discussion about paying for the ride ensued, police said, and one of the victims paid the driver $35. The four women then went to an undisclosed location prior to going to their house, for fear they might have been followed.
But after feeling it was safe to go into their house, police said, they heard someone talking outside and saw the male passenger from the vehicle walking up to the front door. Soon after, they heard some type of banging on the side of the house, and later they told police they had thought the men were hitting the house with an unknown object. It was later determined to be gunshots, but none of the victims were injured.
The suspects fled the area prior to the Fenwick Island police officer’s arrival, but he was able to provide a description of the suspect’s black Toyota Tundra to the EOC and Ocean City Police Department (OCPD).
OCPD located the vehicle and the two occupants in the area of 62nd Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City, police said, and were able to take them into custody without incident.
Ocean City police reported charging Finis Aaron Miles, 27, of Clinton, Md., with Possession of Marijuana 10+ Grams (a misdemeanor), Controlled Dangerous Substance Possession with Intent to Distribute (a felony) and Fugitive Warrant (a misdemeanor).
OCPD charged Andre Jamal Blakeney, 33, of Waldorf, Md., with Possession Marijuana 10+ Grams (a misdemeanor), Controlled Dangerous Substance Possession with Intent to Distribute (a felony), Operating a Vehicle on a Highway with Unauthorized Window Tinting Material (a misdemeanor), Illegal Possession of Ammunition (a misdemeanor) and Fugitive Warrant (a misdemeanor).
Delaware State Police have obtained warrants on Blakeney and on Miles on four counts (each) of Reckless Endangering 1st, Criminal Mischief over $5,000, Conspiracy 2nd and Criminal Trespass 3rd.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office has also obtained warrants for Blakeney and Miles for Arson 2nd and Conspiracy 2nd.
Both Blakeney and Miles will be arrested on their charges in Delaware upon extradition from Maryland at a later date, the DSP said.