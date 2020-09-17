A 72-year-old, Columbia, Md., man died after being pulled out of the ocean at Second Street in Bethany Beach on Sunday, Sept. 13, according to Bethany Beach police.
Robert Schremp died at Beebe Healthcare after passersby rescued him from the water, where he had been swimming around 5:20 p.m., after lifeguards went off duty, according to Bethany Beach Police Department Capt. Darin Cathell.
Cathell said the cause of Schremp’s death had not yet been determined and that it wasn’t necessarily a drowning. He said blood was coming from Schremp’s ears and nose when an off-duty lifeguard returned to the beach to administer CPR as the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Department was responding, indicating Schremp could have struck his head.
“He was swimming around Second Street. We have had some high surf over the last couple days. The surf has been heavy based on storm surges. Earlier, a surfer noticed him swimming and said, ‘The waves are rough — Are you OK?’ and he said he was and kept swimming. They never thought he was in distress.
“It’s not uncommon when the waves get big to have neck or head trauma, although we’re not sure if he had head trauma or possibly a broken neck,” Cathell said.