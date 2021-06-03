Delaware State Police this week arrested a Maryland man for felony assault after the man allegedly hit a stranger with his vehicle while in a grocery-store parking lot.
According to the DSP, on Tuesday, June 1, around 4:53 p.m., a 53-year-old man from Fenwick Island exited the Harris Teeter grocery store located at 31221 Americana Parkway, Selbyville, and attempted to cross the parking lot from the store to the first median.
While he was crossing the road, they said, a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck being driven by Robert Sadowski Jr., 19, of Bishopville, Md., began driving north in the parking lot toward the victim. As Sadowski approached the victim, police said, he allegedly accelerated and swerved the truck into where the Fenwick man was standing. The truck struck the victim and knocked him to the ground, causing minor injury, police reported.
Through investigative leads, troopers identified Sadowski as the driver of the Silverado pickup truck. He was contacted and turned himself in to Delaware State Police Troop 4. He was charged with Assault 2nd Degree (a felony) and released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.