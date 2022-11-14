Delaware State Police this week were investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, that left one man injured.
According to police, on Nov. 10, around 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound. No one else was harmed in the incident.
The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remained under investigation early this week. The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continued to investigate the case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective P. LaPlaca by calling (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.