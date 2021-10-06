The body of a dead male, discovered in the 30000 block of Cedar Neck Road in Ocean View last weekend, and reported to the Delaware State Police, was removed by officials from the state’s Medical Examiner’s Office, according to DSP public information officer MCpl. Gary Fournier.
Fournier said Delaware State Police responded to a report of a body being discovered around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. There were no signs of foul play and no threat to the public, he said.
He did not release the man’s name, age, address or any further information.