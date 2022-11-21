An early-morning fire in a recreational camper Monday, Nov. 21, in Dagsboro critically injured a 46-year-old man, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office
The blaze, reported shortly after 3 a.m., occurred in the 32000 block of DuPont Boulevard (Route 113) in Dagsboro. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a recreational camper engulfed in flames, according to the fire marshal’s office.
One victim was transported from the scene. The victim was initially taken to Christiana Hospital, suffering from burns and fractures, the fire marshal’s report said. The victim was subsequently transferred to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa., where he was listed in critical condition.
State fire marshal deputies were on the scene Monday morning searching for the origin and cause of the fire. The scene consists of several burned RV campers in a wooded area off Route 113. Heavy fire damage is estimated at $10,000.
All northbound lanes of Route 113 were reportedly closed for much of the morning on Monday. Southbound traffic was using the right shoulder of the roadway.