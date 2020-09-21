Delaware State Police reported this week that they had arrested 19-year-old Deshawn Godwin of Seaford on felony drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Sept. 16.
According to police, around 3:07 p.m. that afternoon, a DSP trooper on patrol on Power Plant Road near Dagsboro observed a lime green Lincoln passenger vehicle operating on the roadway with no valid registration. The vehicle turned on to a private driveway, and the trooper initiated a traffic stop.
The front-right passenger, later identified as Godwin, allegedly exited the car and walked toward a parked vehicle in the driveway and tossed an object underneath the vehicle, police said. Godwin was instructed to get back into the vehicle, and he complied, police said.
According to the DSP, contact was made with the 24-year-old male driver, and an investigation ensued. Located under the parked car was a sandwich bag with approximately 14.32 grams of suspected cocaine inside, 130 bags of suspected heroin weighing approximately 0.91 grams, and suspected drug paraphernalia. A search incident to arrest was conducted, and located in Godwin’s pant pocket was one empty bag of suspected heroin, they noted.
Godwin was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Tier 2, a felony); Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony); Tampering with Physical Evidence (a felony) and three counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Godwin was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
The driver was charged with traffic violations including Failure to have Insurance in Possession, Fictitious Tag and Expired Tag, and released.