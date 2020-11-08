Delaware State Police arrested 55-year-old Regina Love of Long Neck on criminal charges following a physical altercation on Saturday evening, Nov. 7.
On Saturday at approximately 5:29 p.m., troopers responded to Court Drive for a report of a physical altercation. Acccording to police reports, Regina Love was at the residence with a 74-year-old female acquaintance and 72-year-old female acquaintance when a verbal argument ensued.
The argument escalated, and Love took an egg salad sandwich and shoved it into the 74-year-old female’s face, then grabbed her and threatened to cause physical harm to her, according to state police reports.
During the incident, Love allegedly also grabbed a hammer and went after the 74-year-old victim, causing her to fear her safety, the police report said. Love was taken into custody at the home without incident and transported to Troop 7, where she was charged with the following crimes:
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
- Offensive Touching
Love was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on her own recognizance.
