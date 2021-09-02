The Delaware State Police reported on Sept. 2 that they had arrested a 47-year-old Frankford woman after an alleged assault on Tuesday, Aug. 31, that they said involved a screwdriver.
According to the DSP, on Aug. 31, around 5:38 p.m., troopers responded to a report of an assault on Pin Oak Drive. Police said their investigation determined that Tara Tisher and the 53-year-old female victim were having a verbal argument inside the residence about a cellphone, and the two women had agreed that Tisher would give the victim the cellphone in the front porch area of the home.
But, once on the porch, police said, Tisher allegedly pulled out a screwdriver and allegedly cut the victims’ hand, before pointing the screwdriver at her. The two women then allegedly engaged in a physical altercation, the DSP reported, and the victim was able to get the screwdriver away from Tisher.
Policde said that before troopers arrived, Tisher allegedly fled the residence with the key to the victims’ vehicle. The victim sustained a minor injury, they said.
On Sept. 1, troopers went to Tisher’s residence and took her into custody without incident, they reported. She was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4 and charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (a felony), Assault Second Degree (a felony), Aggravated Menacing (a felony) and Theft Under $1,500. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $77,000 cash bond.