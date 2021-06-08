Delaware State Police arrested Keion Sturgis, 30, of Dagsboro and a 29-year-old Frankford woman on drug charges following a traffic stop on Monday, June 7.
According to the DSP, troopers conducting proactive patrol on June 7 observed Keion Sturgis driving a blue Honda Accord on Iron Branch Road in the area of Thorogoods Road, Dagsboro. A computer search was conducted on the vehicle, which revealed that Sturgis’ driver’s license is suspended, they said.
A traffic stop was initiated, and Sturgis was taken into custody without incident. Also located in the vehicle was a 29-year-old woman who was a front-seat passenger, and a 24-year-old Milford man, who was in the backseat.
As troopers were speaking with the front-seat passenger, a large amount of suspected heroin and suspected cocaine was observed in plain view inside the vehicle, police said. The passengers were removed from the car and taken into custody without incident, they noted. Troopers conducted a probable cause search, and located inside the Honda: approximately 5.936 grams of suspected heroin; approximately 3.71 grams of suspected cocaine; approximately 1.7 grams of suspected marijuana; suspected drug paraphernalia; and $2,390 in suspected drug proceeds.
Sturgis was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4 and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (a felony); Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony); three counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Driving While Suspended. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $70,700 cash bond.
The 29-year-old front seat passenger was transported to Troop 4 and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Marijuana (a civil violation) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was released on her own recognizance.
The backseat passenger was not charged with any crimes.