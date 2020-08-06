When the cookies were brought into the Selbyville Police Department — homemade Toll House, sugar wafers, brownies, Italian cookies, soft and iced — Lt. Michael Bruette of the SPD took a bite and nodded his approval.
Even though he doesn’t have much of a sweet tooth, who can resist a freshly baked cookie?
“It’s really good,” Bruette said, smiling at Marilyn Booker, chairwoman of the 38th District Republicans, who baked and organized the first Cookies for Cops, and the elected district coordinators who joined her.
“We decided to bake for every police department in the 38th District,” Booker told Coastal Point.
“This is the first year we did it. We did it because of all the outrageous stuff that’s going on and all the terrible things being said about the police and defunding the police and everything. The police know and understand that’s not everyone. We support them. We stand with them,” she said.
“These guys are out there every day doing God’s work,” said Bob Lawless of Ocean View, who was carrying a banner declaring that 38th District Republicans “stand with our police officers.”
It will be positioned in front of every area police station for a week or so.
“We really appreciate it. Our guys are really going to love it. It’s great to have the support, being surrounded by such negatively lately. Equally, there has been an outpouring of support from our residents and businesses. We deal with 10 percent negativity every day but we’re grateful for the 90 percent who are on our side,” the lieutenant said.
Along with Selbyville, police stations in Ocean View, South Bethany, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Dagsboro and Frankford, as well as Troop 4 of the Delaware State Police in Georgetown, received cookies.
All officers are grateful for the gesture, said Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, whose favorite cookie is chocolate chip.
State Sen. Gerald Hocker donated cookies and State Rep. Ronald Gray joined 38th District Republicans one of the three days they delivered, said Booker, who laughed as she remembered being “up to my ears in cookie dough one day.”
“I made three batches of Toll House and one batch of ricotta cookies, or Italian cookies. There were all different kinds. Everybody was pleased with them,” she said.
“We are quite vocal about the fact that we are Republicans but we didn’t do anything partisan. We wanted to let them know it was the Republican party that was providing the cookies.
“We were able to talk to them about what they are doing, how they are making out. We talked to one young man at the Ocean View Police Department who has the police dog. It was just really nice to see them all. They were so appreciative. They were really anxious to talk to us. They were telling us what they do and they were happy to answer our questions,” Booker said.
“It was fun, a really enjoyable time.”