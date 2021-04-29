Law-enforcement officers (most called in as backup for Frankford's then-lone police officer, Chief Lawrence Corrigan) kneel in solidarity with protesters on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, as the protesters lie on the pavement of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company parking lot for nine minutes — roughly the amount of time that a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd, causing his death. The officer, Derek Chauvin, this week was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.