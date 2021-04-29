The trial of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin ended with three guilty verdicts — read on April 20 as many Americans, eager to know, watched and listened — has put the police profession under a microscope, said Frankford Police Department Chief Laurence Corrigan, but “maybe it needed to be.”
“George Floyd was killed over what may, or may not, have been a counterfeit $20 bill, and that is not the hallmark of good community policing. That is not good,” he said.
“At end of the day, Mr. Floyd will not be able to see his children grow up … and all the beauty of life. It’s gone. It’s gone forever, for him and for his family,” the police chief said.
Maintaining open lines of communication “is the way to bridge these understanding gaps, as I refer to them,” he said.
“Perhaps, if you can, take a breath and slow things down a little bit. Any interaction is difficult, but it’s our responsibility to control the situation,” he said.
Corrigan has a good reputation and said he believes most officers in the country are “doing the right things every day.”
“I really feel embraced and welcomed and respected by my community in Frankford, and I am very sincere about that,” he said.
The verdict in Chauvin’s trial was read 11 months after the 46-year-old Floyd died following Chauvin kneeling on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on May 25, 2020.
Video recorded by a bystander showed a handcuffed Floyd lying on the street and saying he couldn’t breathe.
Chauvin, 45, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.
He was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom and is being incarcerated in Stillwater, Minn. Sentencing is weeks away.
Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, said during an interview with a national TV station that Floyd had pleaded repeatedly for breath and that Chauvin went outside of his training and protocol to restrain Floyd, even though he wasn’t resisting arrest.
“I think the police chief there [Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo] did a wonderful job on the stand, as did several of his officers who said, ‘No. This is enough. This is out of the context of our rules and regulations, and it’s also inhumane,’” Corrigan said. Arradondo adamantly condemned Chauvin’s actions.
In Frankford, Corrigan said, once a person is subdued, earlier behavior notwithstanding, “It’s up to the officer to control that individual, and it’s a hands-off approach, other than guiding them where you want them to be, whether it’s a car or the station.”
“I can guarantee you, the folks I work with who are around here — were that to have happened here, it would have been stopped. Other police officers would have stepped in, and it would have been stopped,” he said.
Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway called Floyd’s death “a terrible thing, a black eye for law enforcement.”
“I can say the Millsboro Police Department will continue to provide professional service to our community members. We certainly look at that and we don’t want to represent that agency [where Chauvin worked] in the way we provide services,” he said.
Calloway said it’s a difficult topic to discuss because Floyd wasn’t killed in Delaware, and emphasizing that he wanted to be careful not to paint all law enforcement agencies with the same brush.
“But we all do the same jobs, because we enforce laws. One thing we can do is to go through the accreditation process, and I’m always going to sell that. Here in Millsboro, we are a nationally accredited agency and a state-accredited agency.
“Everyone has a policy book,” he said, “but what accreditation does is it allows agencies to come in and show they have policies. It’s similar to every town being audited. If you have a procedure on, let’s say, ‘Response to Resistance,’ which is the new ‘Use of Force,’ what is your procedure in making and ensuring your staff is following those procedures? Who goes back and looks? With accreditation, there’s a neutral party to show we are doing what is required,” Calloway explained.
Nearly all police officers nationwide “do wonderful jobs,” Corrigan said.
“There are policemen and policewomen doing heroic things, community-oriented things, every day in this country, but they are overshadowed by this. This is a blight on the profession.
“I think, in general, they did a wonderful job on the prosecution, assembling this team, then directing them. Their examinations were great. The judge did a wonderful job of moderating a very controversial, high-profile trial and conviction on all three charges,” said Corrigan, who took over as chief of the Frankford department in November 2019, adding that he felt a guilty verdict on all charges was warranted.
Corrigan said Chauvin’s actions have caused a “bruise” on the reputation of police in general and has caused “a blight.”
“But I think, together — and I don’t mean just police, [but] the community and police, and the faith community, too — we are going to get around this and thrive.”