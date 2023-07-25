The Delaware State Police arrested a 83-year-old Frankford-area man for felony assault following a domestic incident on Thursday afternoon, July 20, near Frankford.
According to the DSP, on July 20, around 4:43 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 34000 block of Shockley Town Road for a report of a stabbing. The investigation, police said, revealed that Brooks Garrison, 83, had allegedly threatened to kill a relative before he allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a knife. He then allegedly fled the scene in his car, police said.
Shortly afterward, the DSP reported, Garrison called 911 to turn himself in, and was taken into custody by troopers without incident.
The victim, an adult woman whose identity was not to be disclosed, was treated and released from an area hospital for serious injuries.
Garrison was taken to Troop 4 and charged with Assault First Degree (a felony); Possession of a Deadly Weapon (a felony); and Terroristic Threatening (a felony). He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $102,000 cash bond.