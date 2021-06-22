The Lord Baltimore Lions Club supports the law-enforcement community and their families, and last week reported that the Delaware State Police Credit Union had stopped accepting donations for the family of Delmar Police Department Cpl. Keith Heacook, who was fatally injured while responding to a call regarding an alleged assault.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club of Ocean View had just delivered its donation for the family directly at the Delmar Police Department.
“The in-the-line-of-duty loss of any law-enforcement officer is tragic, but it is even sadder when a 12-year-old son loses his father,” said Paul Bolton on behalf of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club. “It is never too late for organizations and individuals to honor the sacrifice of Cpl. Keith Heacook and to show your support for his family. Please do it today!”
Contributions made directly through the Delmar Police Department will be delivered to the Heacook family, Bolton said. They can be sent to: Delmar Police Dept., P.O. Box 11, Delmar, DE 19940. For more information, contact Police Chief Ivan E. Barley Sr. at (302) 846-2320.