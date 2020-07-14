On Monday, July 13, the Lord Baltimore Lions Club showed its appreciation by providing lunch to the sworn and civilian staff of the Ocean View Police Department. Mac’s Catering prepared the meal, and the Lord Baltimore Lions Club members gladly paid for it.
Police Chief Ken McLaughlin told the Lions that other community organizations have made similar gestures, and that he and his personnel are very appreciative of the outpouring of support. A rally for support of Delaware police personnel is also being planned for The Circle in Georgetown.
“Working in law enforcement is more of a calling then just a career,” said the Lions Club’s Paul Bolton. “You put yourself at risk and in dangerous situations to protect others or when making arrests. You usually work shift-work and have days off in the middle of the week. You miss a lot of the family activities with friends that others enjoy because you are working. You sometime loose friends or have a difficult time making new friends when you are an officer.
“Some people respect your profession and the job you are doing, and others hate you on sight and wish you would just go away. But when people call 911 when they are in danger or in fear for their life and wish that you would immediately appear to protect and save them, you are who is needed. Wanting to be there is the calling. Knowing that they will come allows us to sleep safely at night.
“We all should know right from wrong and, we all should be held accountable,” Bolton added. “Free speech, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and equal protection under the law are a few ideals we should be holding dear and speak of often. Just one more reminder that will make life better for everyone, remember the Golden Rule and the motto of the Lord Baltimore Lions, ‘We Serve.’”
For information on about the club, contact Secretary Janet Bauer at (302) 537-5175.