The Delaware State Police this week arrested a 29-year-old Lewes man on multiple criminal charges after suspected drugs and a loaded handgun were located in his vehicle during a traffic stop, police reported, noting that the man also allegedly resisted arrest and injured two troopers when being taken into custody.
According to the DSP, on Nov. 23, around 3:48 p.m., a trooper on routine patrol on northbound DuPont Boulevard (Route 113) observed Cedrick Fooks, 29, of Lewes driving a white Chevrolet Impala traveling northbound Route 113 in that area. The trooper conducted a computer inquiry on the vehicle and discovered Fooks driver’s license was suspended, and he had an active capias out of Justice of the Peace Court #3 for Failing to Appear.
A traffic stop was conducted on the Impala in the parking lot of a Millsboro business, they said, and upon contact with Fooks, a strong odor of marijuana was detected, police said, and he displayed signs of driving under the influence.
Also observed in the backseat of Fooks vehicle were his two young children, not properly secured in car seats, police noted.
According to police, Fooks allegedly refused to obey commands to exit the car. After being instructed multiple times, they said, Fooks exited the Impala. As the trooper attempted to take Fooks into custody, police said, he allegedly resisted arrest and allegedly tried to grab an object underneath the driver’s seat with one of his hands.
The DSP reported that the trooper engaged in a physical altercation with Fooks as he allegedly actively resisted with force. Another trooper arrived on scene, they said, and both troopers were able to take Fooks into custody. During the altercation, police reported, both troopers, assigned to Delaware State Police Troop 4, sustained minor injuries. Fooks was not injured during the altercation, they said.
A probable-cause search was conducted on the vehicle, and located inside were: 2,974 bags of suspected heroin; approximately 387.27 grams of suspected marijuana; approximately 8.54 grams of suspected crack cocaine; 61 suspected 15mg Percocet pills; five suspected 30-mg oxycodone hydrochloride pills; a loaded 9mm Glock 19 handgun with 15 rounds in the magazine; and $3,368 in suspected drug proceeds.
Fooks was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4 and charged with: two counts of Assault Second Degree on Law Enforcement (a felony); Resisting Arrest with Force (a felony); two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child; Criminal Mischief; Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (a felony); Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance—Tier 3 Quantity (a felony); Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (felony); Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance—Tier 2 Quantity (a felony); Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (a felony); Two Counts- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony); Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Firearm); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Driving While Suspended; Driving Under the Influence of Drugs; and two counts of Failure to Properly Secure Children.
Fooks was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $64,200 bond.