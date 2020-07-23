The Delaware State Police this week arrested 52-year-old Mark Drummond of Lewes on charges of Assault 2nd Degree and related charges.
The DSP reported that the initial incident occurred on July 14, around 4:28 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to a residence on Chippewa Drive, Dagsboro, in reference to a stabbing. According to the DSP, Drummond had reportedly had a verbal and physical altercation with a 52-year-old man from Dagsboro. During the fight, they said, the victim was allegedly stabbed in his right arm, and Drummond allegedly fled the scene immediately after.
There was a juvenile in the residence during the incident, but the juvenile was unharmed, police said. The victim received medical treatment at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, they noted.
On July 15, troopers located Drummond and transported him back to DSP Troop 4, where he was charged: Assault 2nd Degree (a felony); Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (a felony); Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited (a felony); and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $74,000 cash bond.