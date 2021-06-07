The 35th Annual Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics involving more than 500 law enforcement officers will be held on Thursday, June 10.
The 2021 Torch Run is a modified event, taking place on just one day, instead of the traditional three. The Torch Run will have two legs: one departing from Georgetown at 7:30 a.m. and the second leaving Middletown at 9:50 a.m. Both legs will end in Dover with a ceremony on Legislative Mall at 1:45 p.m.
In its history, Delaware Law Enforcement for Special Olympics has raised more than $9.25 million to support Special Olympics Delaware’s year-round program of quality sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and/or cognitive delays. More than 5,000 volunteers make the program possible for the more than 4,200 athletes who compete in Special Olympics Delaware. The organization aims to build sports skills, confidence, strength, motivation and self-esteem — not just for the athletes, but for everyone involved.
In addition to the statewide modified Torch Run, three police agencies are holding their own independent Torch Runs through their towns. The Seaford Police Department’s Torch Run is on Monday, June 7, with the Delmar and Rehoboth Beach police departments holding theirs on Wednesday, June 9.
More information about the ”Stronger Together Torch Run” can be found at https://www.sode.org/fundraisers/stronger-together.