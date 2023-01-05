Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) has for the last few years recognized those who serve and protect people in their communities. Jan. 9, 2023, is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (LEAD), and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16 in Bethany Beach is urging people to take time on Jan. 9 to support police officers.
The Fraternal Order of Police reported that, as of Dec. 1, 302 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty.
“Now more than ever is time to show our police that the community supports them,” said Paul Bolton, a retired U.S. Park Police officer and member of FOP Lodge 16.
He urged people to show their support by:
• Flying a blue ribbon on their mailbox, motorcycle, vehicle or anywhere one can be tied.
• Shining a blue light in their home window.
• Wearing blue all day.
• Sending a card or having local schools make cards for the local department.
• Hosting or attending a local rally in support of law enforcement.
• Sharing support on social media.
“Most importantly,” he said, “if you see a police officer, thank a police officer.”