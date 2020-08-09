The Delaware State Police arrested 37-year-old Jacklyn Dellandre of Laurel after she led police on a pursuit near Millsboro on Saturday, Aug. 8.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m., when a trooper observed a silver Ford Focus traveling westbound on Laurel Road at a high rate of speed.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop, Dellandre allegedly failed to stop and fled onto Lone Cypress Road. As the Dellandre continued to evade police, multiple traffic violations were allegedly committed, including traveling above the posted speed limit, failing to stop at a stop signs and failure to remain within a lane multiple times, according to state police reports.
Dellandre eventually stopped the car in the area of Lowes Crossing Road and Careys Camp Road. Dellandre exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. A15-year-old juvenile was in the car during the pursuit. The child was unharmed.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the following:
- Approximately .43 grams of marijuana
- Approximately 160 mg. of Methadone
- Drug paraphernalia
Police detected signs of impairment in Dellandre's behavior and a DUI investigation followed. Dellandre was transported back to Troop 4 where she was charged with the following:
- Disregarding a police officer signal (felony);
- Endangering the welfare of a child while driving under the influence;
- Driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs;
- Possession of marijuan;
- Possession of drug paraphernalia; and
- Numerous Traffic Violations.