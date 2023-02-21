The Delaware State Police announced this week that they will be charging 32-year-old Michael Tyler Joseph of Fruitland, Md., for felony Home Improvement Fraud when he is extradited to Delaware from Maryland. Joseph is currently incarcerated in Maryland, and he is wanted in Delaware for allegedly defrauding an Ocean View family of more than $23,000 throughout the past year.
According to the DSP, on Jan. 6, an Ocean View family contacted them to report a home improvement fraud. Detectives learned that Joseph, owner of Elite Hardscapes LLC, had allegedly previously agreed to build an addition onto their home, with construction beginning in January 2022. The family reportedly paid Joseph more than $23,000 throughout the year for the project, but the work was not completed, the contract was not fulfilled, and the money was never reimbursed, police said.
There is currently an active felony warrant for Home Improvement Fraud for Joseph, who may have used other company names, in addition to Elite Hardscapes LLC, police said. The warrant will be executed when he is extradited to Delaware, they noted.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit continues to investigate similar cases involving Michael Tyler Joseph. Detectives are asking anyone who may have been defrauded in a similar manner to contact the Financial Crimes Unit by calling (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.