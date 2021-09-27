Ocean View police this week reported the arrest of an accused rapist after his DNA was matched to an investigation that began in August.
According to the OVPD, on Aug. 4, 19-year-old woman contacted Ocean View police and reported that Hamza Mara had allegedly sexually assaulted her at a house located in Ocean View. Police said Mara is a citizen of Guinea and is in the United States on a J1 student visa, and that he and the victim were working for the same employer and resided in the same group home.
Police charged Mara with one count of Rape in the 2nd Degree. He was committed to the Delaware Department of Corrections in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.
Ocean View police asked anyone who has information regarding the incident or any other possible details involving criminal acts related to Mara to contact Detective Harrington of the Ocean View Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit by calling (302) 539-1111.